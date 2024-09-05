easyJet holidays launches sale with savings of up to £200

easyJet holidays has announced up to £200 off package holidays across all beach and city breaks using code HOLIDAYSALE.

With thousands of free kids places also up for grabs, the offer is valid on all holidays departing up to 31 October 2025, saving £200 when spending a minimum of £2000 and £100 off a minimum spend of £800. The promotion will run from today until 23:00pm on Monday 16 September.

To help holidaymakers with their selection, the tour operator has further innovated its website, allowing customers to utilise a new website tool that lets the tech do the choosing; an all-new holiday quiz enables customers to select several filters and themes to be paired with their perfect package holiday. Customers can elect to be matched with breaks offering a ‘cool and crisp’ climate, to ‘warm and sunny’, factoring in the preferences of each customer’s travel companions too.

Paul Bixby, Chief Commercial Officer said: “We’re pleased to offer unbeatable prices every day but with the summer season coming to an end, we wanted to provide even better value. Our HOLIDAYSALE promo can be applied to all of our holidays taking off right up to October 2025 and can be combined with free kids places, giving our customers a huge range of options when it comes to booking their next getaway.”

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays with a deposit of £60 per person, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

> easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Club Cettia Apartmentsin Dalaman on a Self Catering basis for £271 per person* plus a free kids’ place, including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Southend on 7 May 2025

> easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Club Mac Alcudia in Majorca on an All Inclusive basis for £637 per person* plus a free kids’ place including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Luton on 10 June 2025

> easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Bel Air Azur Resort in Hurghada on an All Inclusive basis for £616 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 2 July 2025

> easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Caretta Paradise and Waterpark in Zante on an All Inclusive basis for £550 per person* plus a free kids’ place including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 5 May 2025

> easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* The ED Amsterdam in Amsterdam on a Room Only basis for £354 per person* including flights from Glasgow on 15 June 2025

> easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Gran Hotel Havanain Barcelona on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £361 per person* and flights from Bristol on 28 April 2025

> easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Gloria Palace San Agustin Thalasso & Hotelin Gran Canaria on an All Inclusive basis for £731 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 10 June 2025

> easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 5* Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel in Ibiza on a Room Only basis for £595 per person* including flights from London Gatwick on 26 May 2025

> easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Mitsis Creatan Village in Crete on an All Inclusive basis for £744 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 6 May 2025