No stopping veteran Harborough AC runner

Strong running enthusiast Sean Fenwick

There is no stopping slowing down for the battle-hardened distance runner Sean Fenwick of Harborough Athletic Club who continues to rack up an impressive tally of races in track, cross country and marathon running events.

With over 140 races logged under the RunBritain performance rankings, not to mention a host of uncounted track outings - Fenwick’s long-running career is nothing short of remarkable.

Most recently, the tireless competitor returned to one of his favourite events, the MBNA Chester Marathon in Cheshire. A regular on the Chester circuit, Fenwick has tackled everything from road marathons to ultra-distance and trail challenges in the area.

At this year’s sold-out edition featuring over 10,000 runners, he delivered a stellar performance clocking 2:48:47 to finish fifth in the men's 55+ age group and securing a coveted spot in the overall top 100.

His time also earned him the title of fastest marathon runner in Leicestershire and a top 20 UK ranking in the veterans or masters category, cementing his status as one of the country’s leading age-group runners.

Fenwick is no stranger to tough terrain or elite company. Over the years, he has tackled the iconic London Marathon where he achieved a stunning top-100 finish in 2010 with a time of 2:34:53. He has also braved the gruelling climbs of the Snowdonia Marathon, battled through Greater Manchester and powered through the streets of Liverpool.

But it is not just the big city marathons that fuel Fenwick’s passion. His racing résumé also includes numerous track events including the 800m and 5000m and he is known to relish the mud-splattered chaos of cross-country running. Whether it is ploughing through deep sludge or skimming over frozen ground, Fenwick finds joy in the unpredictable nature of cross-country courses where grit and guts matter just as much as speed.

Following his latest exploits in Chester, Fenwick is firmly in the running for Harborough AC’s Male Athlete of the Month for October, an accolade that celebrates standout performances across the club’s senior, female, and junior divisions.

The men’s Chester Marathon title went to Joshua Griffiths (Swansea Harriers) in 2:17:16, narrowly ahead of Alex Carter (Team Bath AC) in 2:17:21, and Conor Sarsfield (Helsby RC) in 2:17:37. In the women’s race, Sammy Antell (Bideford AAC) and Atsede Gidey (Exmouth Harriers) both crossed the line in 2:44:22, with Melissah Gibson (100 Marathon Club) rounding out the podium in 2:44:59.