New Half Marathon for Market Harborough

The logo for the new Market Harborough Half Marathon

Race Harborough are delighted to announce the launch of the Market Harborough Half Marathon, a new and exciting running event for the town on Sunday, 17th May 2026.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event aims to provide a quality, affordable, friendly, and inclusive event that brings together participants of varying running abilities from across the region and from further afield, with a field of over 1,000 runners anticipated for the inaugural event.

Starting and finishing at Market Harborough Showground, the 13.1 mile route winds through the stunning countryside surrounding the town, and promises a vibrant atmosphere with live music and food and drink stalls in the Event Village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route has been carefully selected to minimise the impact to the town and surrounding areas, as well as provide a scenic, challenging, and safe route for participants.

Charitable Support

The event will partner with three official local charities for 2026, encouraging participants to fundraise and raise awareness for local causes.

The local charities involved to date are the Bodie Hodges Foundation and Voluntary Action South Leicestershire (VASL), and runners will be given the option to indicate if they would like to fundraise for these charities on sign up.

All participants will also have the option to donate to the Jubilee Food Bank (Market Harborough) at entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteering Opportunities

Whilst the team at Race Harborough enjoy the support of a strong and loyal volunteer team, an event of this nature requires a bigger team than normal.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering at the event can express their interest by emailing [email protected] and the Race Harborough team will be in touch!

Local Businesses

The organisers are keen to engage with local businesses to get involved with the event either as the title sponsor, an official partner, or official supporter. As you would expect, an extensive range of marketing and branding opportunities are available to such businesses.

Furthermore, the Event VIllage on the showground will offer businesses the opportunity to trade direct with participants and spectators alike. Further information on the sponsorship opportunities available can be found on the event website www.harborough-half.co.uk or by emailing the organisers on [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Pearson, owner of Race Harborough, said: ”We are really excited to be launching this half marathon and hope to create a landmark event for the town, celebrating both fitness and community spirit. By bringing together runners, volunteers, supporters, local businesses and charities, we hope to create a lasting, positive impact on the local economy, health, and culture. We are very much looking forward to working with the District Council, local businesses, charities, volunteers, and sponsors, to make this event a success for the Market Harborough community.”

Chris Burrell, Committee Member & Senior Coach of Harborough Athletic Club, said: “We’re so excited to hear about next year’s half marathon! It’s been a while since we had a half marathon in Market Harborough and we expect a very strong turnout from Harborough AC members. The proposed route looks perfect for both experienced and newcomers to this distance. If anyone is looking for any practical training and support then pop along and see us on a Tuesday night for a free taster session. We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of yellow vests on the day.”

Full details on the event, including the route and how to enter, can be found on www.harborough-half.co.uk.