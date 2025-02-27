Harborough runners hog the limelight

The second year of the month had another busy running schedule for members of Harborough Athletic Club who competed at the British Masters indoor meeting at Lee Valley in London, English National Cross Country Championships at Parliament Hill in London and the Seville marathon in Spain.

The long list of runners included Karen Brooks, Chris Burrell, Bill Kerr and Maxine Ward who registered strong performances in their respective events on the track, cross country and marathon running.

Brooks who raced against younger opponents was probably the stand-out athlete at the masters's indoor meeting where she emerged victorious in the 1 500m race with a time of 5:29:23 in the 65 age group divison.

The winning time went into the record books as the quickest in UK and Europe, althought it is subject to ratification by the authorities.

cross country giants Garry Wallis, Chris Burrell, Graeme Rolfe and Lewis Parker

Brooks who is unbeaten in all her three indoor events in this season started on a high note winning the 800m in a new world indoor record of 2:42:61 at the British Masters event held at the English Institute of Sport Indoor Arena in Sheffield.

She broke the previous mark set by Kathryn Martin of the USA in 2017.

Brooks had the company of club-mates Sheila Berry and Kamila Leska who were racing for the first time indoors at Lee Valley.

Berry ran a personal best of 9:89 in the 60m for the master’s 55 age group, while Leska ran the 800m in 2:56:40 in the 35-age category.

Karen Brooks in serious action

The national cross-country championships at Parliament Hill in London had a strong presence of four HAC runners who tackled the tough course with a tough climb and muddy on the day.

Burrell led the quartet side finishing 1 191st in the men's senior 12k race. Gary Wallis placed 1 5579, Lewis Parker - 1 582nd and Graeme Roelfe - 1 582nd.

The turn of events had three ardent distance runners Bill Kerr, Chris Gorman and his wife Lisa travelling to Spain for the Seville marathon.

"It was an enjoyable and well organised race. The weather was ideal, although the temperatures rose in the later stages towards the end,” said Kerr.

The veteran 74-year-old runner placed a creditable 17th position in his age group in a time of 4:54:22 and 10 032 overall.

Lisa finished 222nd in the women’s 50-age group in 5:13:17 and 10 347th overall. Chris was just 24 seconds behind, finishing 578th in the men’s 55-age group and 10 347th out of a staggering field of 35 000 competitors.

At the Leicester half marathon - Maxine Ward placed 9th in the senior women's race in 2:07:19 and 843rd overall. Rich Hudson came 206th in 1:37.20.