Harborough runners conquer tough conditions in cross country races

By Howard Crabtree

Runners from Harborough Athletic Club encountered different extreme weather conditions in the four-legged Midlands cross country country league series which concluded at Bulwell Hall Park in Nottingham on Saturday - 11 January 2025.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A good number of regular cross-country runners competed in icy conditions in Nottingham where the talented teenager Imogen Noone-Broughton grabbed the spolight winning the Best Female Athlete award in this year's league series covering all the age groups.

Noone-Broughton was dominant in the Under-11 girls divison capturing three straight victories and placed third in last race of the series to get the accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Walker, the President of the North Midlands cross country league presented the award which included a special voucher and monetary prize.

Madeliene Stevens who is a regular competitor with several club awards appeared in all races to finish a remarkable second place overall in the series for the Under-20 junior age group.

Her mum Ursuala Stevens also placed second overall in the women's 50-age division.

A spirited Maxine Ward placed 84th settling for ninth position in the league for the women's senior category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie Boulton who is one of the club’s top runners led the men’s side finishing 53rd place to secure 24th position across the series. Chris Burrell placed 105th in his debut cross country event, Dan Perrin - 121st and Adrian Hall 153rd - both having raced in all four events.

Apart from the league races – some of the runners competed at the Leicestershire county cross country championships at Burbage Common in Hinckley.

The tough course laden with mud and solid ice challenged the competitors in all the different age groups to navigate their way with caution.

Ellie Baverstock who has signed up for the London marathon in April produced good results finishing fifth in the women’s senior race won by the celebrated and former European cross country champion Gemma Steel of Charnwood AC in Loughborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boulton came out tops in the men's senior side finishining 16th. Dan Perrin - 58th, Rich Hudson - 62nd - Andrew Styles 72nd - Kevin Dinsdale - 76th and Ben Styles - 11th in the Under-15 boys competition.