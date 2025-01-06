Taylor's late, late penalty save secures superb win for in-form Harborough Town

Elliott Taylor celebrates after his late penalty save secured a 2-1 win for Harborough Town at Stamford (Picture: RB Media)

Boss Mitch Austin was a happy man after Harborough Town maintained their impressive run of form with a thrilling 2-1 win at play-off chasing AFC Stamford on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bees moved up to 11th in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central as they made it three straight wins, following up their home victory over Leiston and the New Year's Day derby day triumph against leaders Kettering Town.

And Austin's men had to to do it the hard way, coming from 1-0 down at half-time to secure the three points - with goalkeeper Elliott Taylor then saving a penalty SEVEN minutes into time added on at the end of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamford led at the break thanks to a 20th-minute Rob Morgan strike, but the Bees turned the game on its head as Jutorre Burgess levelled seven minutes after half-time, with Riley O'Sullivan notching what proved to be the winner six minutes later.

The home side had that golden chance to snatch a draw, but Taylor dived to his right to save the spot-kick and it was vicory for the Bees.

"What a game," Austin told @HarbTownFC. "Credit to the boys because they have wanted to go that extra yard.

"We have asked them a few questions and they have given us some great answers, and it is a good place to be at the minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wasted some really good chances in the first half and didn't have that quality in front of goal.

"Without Ben Stephens, our main supply of goals at the moment, we asked where was that going to come from. Who was going to create the moment? And who was going to take the moment? And yeah, little Tore did that, what a player.

"Everybody else then chipped in and did their jobs, and we did really well."

And on his goalkeeper, Austin added: "Elliott Taylor coming up with that penalty save at the end... I will put him up there as one of the best."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win came just three days after a Ben Stephens double had secured that derby day win over the Poppies in front of a sell-out crowd at the Bee Hive.

The down side to that day was Stephens picking up an injury, but Borough have now proved they can still win without their main man in attack.

Harborough now have a free week before they host Hitchin Town on Saturday (ko 3pm).