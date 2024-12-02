Reading boss Ruben's relief as Royals fight back to see off battling Harborough

Sandro made his Harborough Town debut at Reading, playing the opening 45 minutes (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Reading boss Ruben Selles admitted he was a relieved man after watching his side twice come from behind to see off battling Harborough Town 5-3 in a classic FA Cup second round tie at the Car Leasing Stadium on Sunday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sky Bet League One high-flyers were given a huge scare by Mitch Austin's Southern League Premier Central Bees, who sit four divisions below Royals in the football ladder.

In what Selles branded a 'must-win match' for his side, Harborough twice led in the first half through Freddie Robinson and Riley O'Sullivan, and were still leading 2-1 at the half-time interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading rallied to lead 3-2 before they were reduced to 10 men thanks to a red card for Abraham Kanu, and Harborough took full advantage with Kai Tonge netting to make it 3-3 four minutes from time.

Harborough Town's players acknowledge the travelling supporters after their 5-3 defeat to Reading on Sunday (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

That strike took the tie to extra-time, with Reading scoring twice early on through Chem Campbell to settle the match.

It means the Royals will go into the hat for Monday night's third round draw, but Selles knew his young team had been in one hell of a game against the part-timers of Harborough.

“We know what these type of games can be like in the FA Cup," said the Reading boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn’t matter which type of opponent it is, Harborough presented a team that had a very good idea of how to play today.

Harborough Town led Reading 2-1 at half-time on Sunday (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“This is part of our journey as a team. To get exposure of that kind of massive pressure.

“It’s not often that we have a game that we must win. But this was a must-win.

“We felt that pressure and, sometimes in the game, we made mistakes that we are not used to making.

“But at the end, we went through – with the squad and with the young players. We went through with everyone together.

"It was a good learning for us.”