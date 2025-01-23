Harborough boss ​Austin excited by ‘formidable’ midfield as new man Morgan fits straight in

Rob Morgan made a goalscoring debut for Harborough Town on Saturday (Picture: Phil Passingham)

​​Mitch Austin is delighted with the capture of Rob Morgan from play-off rivals Stamford - and believes his midfield partnership with Harborough Town skipper Connor Kennedy is going to be 'formidable'.

Morgan was unveiled as a Bees signing on Saturday morning, having made the move from fellow Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central high-flyers Stamford, where he was captain.

And Morgan made an instant impact on his Bees debut, netting the 14th-minute opener as Harborough won 2-0 at Royson to secure a sixth straight league victory to stay sixth in the table, just a point outside the play-offs.

The Bees' second goal was scored six minutes from time by Riley O'Sullivan.

"Rob is very calm, very assured and experienced," said Austin on the club's new capture, talking to @HarbTownFC.

“He is a great leader and was captain at Stamford, and it is another captain for us on the pitch.

"We have Connor Kennedy who I rate very highly, you put Rob Morgan next to him and that is quite formidable.

"They have physicality, they can pass the ball, they have bundles and bundles of desire and heart, and they are quite a pairing.

"We were blessed when we signed Connor Kennedy, and now we have added Rob Morgan who I am sure every manager in this league would love to have.

"Rob is a winner, and we are delighted to have him. He has come into a confident changing room already, and then when he walks through the door I think the players go up another notch again."

Harborough’s brilliant run of form has taken them up to sixth, and as it stands they are only four points behind new Halesowen Town, who went top in midweek.

Long-time leaders Kettering, who were beaten 3-2 at Redditch at the weekend, have dropped to fourth, two points off the top, but they do have at least two games in hand on the three sides above them.

Austin’s side have had a free week before being scheduled to return to action on Saturday with a home date with 10th-placed Stourbridge, who the Bees beat 4-1 when they met earlier in the season.

"That is going to be another tough test against a team that is probably underperforming right now, but will want to try and end the season as strongly as possible,” said Austin.

"We will work hard this week, and then try and get another result.”