Boss Mitch doesn't want Harborough Town's record-breaking run to end just yet

Harborough Town are hoping to keep up their record-breaking run in this season's FA Vase

It’s already been a record-breaking campaign in the Buildbase FA Vase for Harborough Town but Mitch Austin doesn’t want it to end just yet.

The in-form Bees head to Greater Manchester to take on North West Counties Premier Division side Prestwich Heys in the third round of the competition on Saturday.

And Austin’s team couldn’t be in better form for it.

Last weekend’s 5-1 victory over Eynesbury Rovers, courtesy of goals from Josh Walsh, Sam Preston, Jordan Henson, Nat Ansu and Sam Hollis, was Harborough’s ninth win in a row in the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division as they remain five points behind leaders Hinckley Leicester Road who still hold an incredible perfect record after 20 games.

In reaching the last 64, the Bees have already set a new record for the club’s best-ever run in the FA Vase and Austin said: “We have had a good few games, I think we have won nine on the bounce with a few clean sheets thrown in there.

“We are in good form leading into this but it’s an away fixture in a cup competition so anything can happen.

“We can’t take anything for granted, we will respect them like we do everyone and we will give it our best shot.

“We have made a bit of history already, which is always good, but we’d really like to go another step further and get into the last 32.

“I think we are a match for anybody at this level on our day. But, in cup competitions, everybody else is as well.

“We have to understand that we are a good outfit but Prestwich are there for a reason and obviously have something about them.

“We will just go there and play what’s in front of us, we will do our best and see where it takes us.”

Lutterworth Town suffered only their fifth defeat of the UCL Premier Division South season last weekend as they slipped to a 1-0 loss at Long Buckby.

They will hope to bounce back on Saturday when they head to Desborough Town.

Lutterworth Athletic produced one of their best wins of the season so far last Saturday as they claimed a fine 3-2 success at Aylestone Park, who were knocked off top spot in the UCL Division One as a result.

Athletic looked to be heading for defeat when they trailed 2-0 but Marley Spencer was the hero as he hit a hat-trick, including a stoppage-time winner, to secure all three points.