Boss Austin tells fans to enjoy the moment as Harborough target FA Cup history

Harborough Town boss Mitch Austin (Picture: Phil Passingham)

​Manager Mitch Austin is telling the Harborough faithful to enjoy the moment as his team bids to create even more club history in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Bees entertain Bury FC of the North West Counties Premier Division in a sell-out clash on Saturday, knowing a win will take them into the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time.

The Shakers will arrive at the Bee Hive full of confidence, having stretched their unbeaten run at the start of this season to 21 matches this week.

They were thumping 5-1 winners at Longridge Town in the North West Counties League Premier Division on Saturday.

But they did then suffer something of a setback in midweek as they let slip a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at home with Glossop North End in front of a crowd of more than 2,500 at Gigg Lane.

A former Football League club, Bury are making their way back up the leagues after being expelled from the EFL for financial failings in 2019.

They are currently playing at Step 5 in the non-League ladder, two below Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central side Harborough.

So the fixture offers the Bees, who have already gone further in the Cup than ever before, a golden chance to reach the first round – and the possibility of taking on an EFL club in the next round.

“Let’s just enjoy it,” Austin told @HarbTownFC.

“It is an occasion we are all looking forward to, and one that we want to come out victorious in.

“So let’s enjoy the moment. We seem to have one every year, where we seem to have a big day or a big occasion, and this is another one, and it’s not going to stop here.

“I don’t mean that as in the FA Cup itself, but let’s enjoy the moment and see what happens in the coming years as well, because there is more to come.”

Austin was talking after a rare disappointment for his side, as they were thumped 5-2 at Sporting Khalsa in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Austin rotated his squad and made changes for the clash but wasn’t making excuses after the game, admitting the home side were worthy winners despite strikes from Amar and Ben Stephens.

“We were beaten by the better side; Khalsa were fantastic, and we have to credit the opposition,” said the Town boss.

“Even if a really good Harborough Town had gone out there we would have struggled.

“They were right at it and fair play to them.”

Saturday’s match is a complete sell-out, so no tickets will be available on the day, and there will be segregation of supporters in place.