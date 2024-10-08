Hisense 43 Inch 4K Smart TV | Amazon UK

If you’re in need of a new TV, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to buy as there’s some great deals to be had on top brands - and we’ve done the hard work and found the best offers for you - including one top-rated TV that’s almost half price.

The best deal we’ve found is 47% off the Hisense 43-Inch Smart TV - which is an affordable option with great reviews. It’s got 4k UHD resolution, it’s easy to set up, and its smart operating system has integrated apps for all your streaming needs; think Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and more.

It’s on offer today for £229, down 47% from its recommended retail price of £429. It’s seen as a budget option - but customers are really impressed with the quality.

One happy customer said: “I was actually really surprised when I set this TV up, the picture is super sharp and clear and the smart TV interface is smooth and fluid with zero lagging or freezing, it has the quality feel of a more expensive TV, everything works perfectly as it should, I'm well happy with my purchase and I would definitely recommend!”

Another said: “Excellent value for money, good TV guide navigation and decent picture quality for the price. Thinking of buying a few more to dot around other rooms in the house. If you're looking for a good-sized budget TV you can't go wrong with this.”

Make the most of this Prime Day deal, and buy the Hisense 43-Inch 4K Smart TV with 47% off.

If a 43-inch TV isn’t big enough for you, there’s also a 44% off deal for the 65-inch edition, which is £449 on Prime Day (RRP: £799).

Samsung DU8070 Crystal UHD 4K 55" Smart TV | Amazon UK

Other Prime Day deals worth considering include 35% off the Samsung DU8070 Crystal UHD 4K 55" Smart TV, which is £424.99 down from £649.

LG has slashed the price of its 55-inch LG OLED 4K Ultra HD smart TV - which is £949 on Prime Day - down 41% from its RRP of £1,599.

Amazon Prime Day runs from October 8 to 9 - and is a great time to get started on your Christmas shopping.

