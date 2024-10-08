Samsonite stands out in the best Amazon Prime Day luggage bargains

Luggage savings on suitcases and backpacks during Amazon Big Deal Days | Kay A/peopleimages.com - stock.a

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I waded from Amazon deals to find the biggest luggage savings up to 57% on suitcases including Samsonite, American Tourister and Showkoo

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a keen traveller, I’d rather spend money on my holiday than luggage so sales like Amazon’s Big Deals Days are a welcome way to save cash on suitcases. I’ve scoured through the thousands of offers to find the best deals and spotted how shoppers can bag a big brand suitcase from £35.

There’s also sought-after holiday favourites from Samsonite to American Tourister with up to 57% off their regular price during the two-day special sale. Amazon Prime members can bag the deals between today Tuesday October 8 and tomorrow night, Wednesday October 9.

They cover suitcases of all sizes, including carry-on baggage suitable for stringent Easyjet and Ryanair flights, where every centimentre of space matters when trying to fit into their on board rules.

Samsonite suitcase deals

I’m surprised but delighted to see that the biggest discounts are for Samsonite suitcases. The best saving luggage shoppers can get of 57% are for Samsonite S’Cure large suitcases with four wheels. It is reduced from £255 to £108.70 and comes in aqua blue or silver in the Big Deal Days offer here.

Samsonite S'Cure small suitcase that is among the Amazon Big Day Deals | Amazon

There’s also the small carry-on size Samsonite S’Cure suitcase in various shades including black, aqua blue, silver and crimson red that has a 52% saving. Its price is slashed from £225 to £108.70 here for the two-day sale.

The Samsonite Base Boost medium-sized suitcase in black is worth a look with a 53% saving. Usually £185, it is £87.20 here. This is listed as an “Amazon Choice” product and proving popular as over 50 have been bought in the past month.

American Tourister offers

The large American Tourister Bon Air suitcase in midnight navy is usually £119 but will be £67.40 here during the Amazon Big Deal Days. Made from 100% polypropylene and with a fixed three digit TSA Lock, it’s billed as being “strong”.

It’s a four wheel spinner piece of luggage, popular with holidaymakers to help them glide through the airport to catch a flight. It pays to look at the colour you’re picking as the same suitcase in black is reduced too, but not by as much and costs £85.50 here.

American Tourister Bon Air Spinner | Amazon

Other discounted branded luggage in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers

The cheapest deal I could find on suitcases was for the Kono suitcases suitable as carry-on luggage. The Kono ABS lightweight case in black has a special price of £35.14, but is usually £49.99.

A slightly larger and more expensive options is the medium sized Kono in cream, which is normally £49.99 but the price is down to £42.49 here..

Other deals worth checking out include from Showkoo. Again, look at various colours as some have bigger discounts than others. For instance, the green hard shell Showkoo large 28” suitcase has a 46% saving taking the price down from £129.99 to £69.99 here.

While the same Showkoo large suitcase in blue is reduced from £119.99 to £76.49 here.

Sign up for Prime for free here.

Eastpak is on offer with its popular large Tranverz suitcase tempting shoppers with 49% off, taking the price down from £180 to £91. This one is highly-rated gaining a 4.6 rating out of 5 on Amazon.

All the deals are available to Prime members on Amazon during Big Deal Days of today and tomorrow, until the end of Wednesday October 9.