Amazon’s latest Prime Day event has brought huge savings on popular kitchen tech, with the Ninja Foodi AF300UK dual-drawer air fryer dropping to a record-low £119.99

The Ninja Foodi AF300UK, one of the most popular dual-drawer air fryers on the market, has dropped to one of its lowest-ever prices for Amazon's two-day Prime Day sale.

Its usual price is around £220, but Amazon are running "Big Deal Days" today and tomorrow, and this almost iconic air fryer is one of the most heavily-discounted Ninja products on Amazon right now. It's down to just £119.99.

That's an amazing price, and the only time it's been that low before was during a brief stint at Black Friday. If you blinked, you'd have missed it.

The AF300UK is the smaller 7.6-litre variant of Ninja's most popular dual drawer design. While it's more compact, it has the same set of six functions, the same innovative layout, and it's just as easy to use and clean.

Amazon's Big Deal Days started this morning and runs until the end of tomorrow. This deal is likely to last until the end of the promotional period, but we don't know how long stocks will last and we are confident this will be popular.

If you would rather have the larger AF400UK version, there's also a discount on that. It's not as healthy, at only 35%, but it brings the price down to £154.99 - which is a bargain.

Just be careful choosing colours, as the discount will only apply to certain variations. But this could be your best chance to bag the best air fryer on the market for a record low price.

The deal only applies to Amazon Prime members, but if you need to sign up to a free trial to unlock it, you can do that by clicking here.

