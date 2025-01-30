How to find out which teams are being added to Oodie's new football collection

Oodie has kicked off its new collection - and more club kits are set to follow soon | Oodie

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There's currently only one club featured in Oodie's new range of football-themed blankets, coats, and hoodies, but more are coming soon

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In case you haven't heard, Oodie, the company that kept us all cosy during the pandemic with its amazing range of wearable blankets and oversized hoodies, has launched a new football-themed collection.

It means fans can keep warm on the stands in their favourite team's colours, or show support from the sofa with a cosy blanket wrapped around them.

The new range includes adult and kids' hoodies, with the classic huge pockets and cossetting hood, along with a huge fleecy blanket, and a knee-length, fleece-lined jacket.

The range features oversized hoodies, as well as a fleecy blanket | oodie

Prices for the kids Oodie costs £49, while the adult-size oodie is £79.

The fleecy blanket is £69 and the zip-through outdoor jacket is £129.

If you've never bought from Oodie before, you can potentially save 10% by clicking here to go directly to its website, and waiting for a pop-up. If you enter your email address, you should be given a 10% discount on your next purchase. You’ll even get a free cushion cover, if you’re quick.

The knee-length jacket has a cosy fleece lining | Oodie

As the collection only launched just days ago, there's only one team available, and it's Manchester City.

However, Oodie promises more teams are on the way.

Click here to go to the Manchester City collection page, and you'll find a box to enter your email address in, so Oodie can let you know as soon as other teams are added.

Obviously, we'd expect the Premier League sides will be featured first, but the more interest the company gets, the more likely they are to start investing in new designs. So make sure you're on the list.