Half price deal brings this air conditioner down to just £99.99

It's a great time of year to invest in air conditioning and beat the rush ahead of the summer

Air conditioning has always been an expensive luxury. Even freestanding air conditioning units can run into hundreds of pounds, and fully-installed systems are so expensive they're just not economically viable for domestic use in this country.

But there is a way to buy an air cooling system for less than £100, if you're quick enough to catch this 50% discount on Amazon.

It gets you a Bidiowe Mobile Air Cooler, a free-standing portable unit capable of blasting you with cold air from a set point in your room.

The motor quietly buzzes away and cools you while you sleep | Amazon

Importantly, this is not a true air conditioning unit. It doesn't have a compressor, so it doesn't actually refrigerate the air. Instead, it uses evaporation to draw the cool air off a tank of water to send out a refreshing blast.

And while it won't be as effective at cooling a room, it's going to be a welcome bit of comfort if the weather starts to head over 25C this year.

Its fan uses just 85 watts, and there is enough space in the water tank for 24 hours of use. You can even freeze some ice crystal boxes to cool the air down even further.

It has a remote control, a 12-hour timer, and it's said to be very quiet in use. In fact it currently has a five-star rating, albeit only from six reviewers so far.

A true air conditioning unit is more expensive - but incredibly effective | Amazon

If you did want to ramp up the cooling in your house, there's a very cheap air conditioning unit on Amazon right now, which actually sucks hot air out of your house, refrigerates it, then blasts it back at you.

It has 7,000 Btu of power, which is enough for most small to medium-sized rooms, and it will also work as a dehumidifier. Not bad for £189.99. Just bear in mind you’ll need somewhere to vent the hot air out of. A window is ideal.

Both of the deals are only for Amazon Prime members. If you're not a Prime member, there's a simple, free way of signing up to a free trial for 30 days, with all the other Prime benefits included. Click here to find out how to do that.

