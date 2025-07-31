Autumn trend alert: The suede pieces everyone’s talking about and three must-have items to shop now
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Autumn is all about timeless textures, and suede is officially back in the spotlight. This soft, velvety material is not only luxurious but incredibly versatile, perfect for elevating your everyday look without overthinking it. Here are three must-have suede items to shop now and stay ahead of the trend.
1. Women's elegant suede trench coat
Nothing says autumn chic quite like a trench coat, and when it's crafted from real suede, it's a total game changer. This elegant suede trench coat offers the perfect blend of structure and softness, giving you that effortlessly polished look whether you're running errands or heading to a dinner date. The rich texture of real suede pairs beautifully with chunky knits, tailored trousers, or even your favorite jeans. It’s an investment piece you’ll be reaching for year after year.
2. Faux suede hobo bag
Looking for an easy way to incorporate suede into your wardrobe without breaking the bank? Enter the suede hobo bag. With its relaxed shape and soft feel, this slouchy bag is ideal for everyday use. It adds a casual-cool girl vibe to any outfit. Whether you’re in leggings and a hoodie or a maxi dress and boots, this bag is your go-to for practicality and style.
3. Faux suede women's slip-on loafers
Comfort meets class in these slip-on suede loafers, perfect for the transitional weather of early autumn. Their sleek design makes them great for the office, brunch, or even weekend strolls. Style them with cropped trousers, midi skirts, or even denim to add a subtle yet stylish suede touch to your ensemble. Plus, the price point makes them a smart and stylish pick for the season.
Whilst real suede might not be the best choice for everyone (especially if you’re vegan) luckily there are plenty of faux suede alternatives. They offer the same soft, stylish look without compromising your values. Vegan-friendly faux suede is often more affordable, easier to care for, and just as chic.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
