Amazon Prime Day 2024: These are the products everyone has been buying
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
After day one of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, it's been fascinating to see how well some of the most popular products have been selling.
Electrical items have been the key draw this time round, looking at the data, with superb savings on Amazon's own products, and buyers forming an orderly queue for Ninja tech.
There have also been a few wildcards here and there, such as this £21.99 fidget cube topping the "New Finds" list - presumably finding its way into lots of stockings in a few months - and a superb deal on a bulk buy of posh Finish dishwasher tablets.
But homewares specialist Ninja was the brand everyone wanted on Tuesday, with its top-selling item being a water bottle and flask, priced at £19.99.
The second-most wanted item in the home and kitchen department was Ninja's ubiquitous Foodi Max air fryer, which was discounted down to a remarkable £159.99 for the 9.5-litre version.
Dominating the podium, Ninja also shifted hundreds of these Foodi StaySharp knife blocks, despite them costing £104.99.
Fashion and beauty products also made waves, with the two biggest sellers being Maybelline's New York Lash Mascara at just £5.99, and Maybelline's Age Eraser Concealer, also priced at £5.99.
We're also suckers for cheap toothbrushes, it appears. Oral B has had a great day, with two of its cutting-edge electric toothbrushes topping the charts in Health and Personal Care.
While most people opted for the £36.99 Oral B Pro 3, because of its 63% discount, nearly as many clicked on the travel case bundle, despite the saving only being 22%.
Washing machines dominated the Large Appliances category, with Hisense having a good day, thanks to a 24% saving on its Freestanding 9 KG Washing Machine at just £249.50, and mini fridges sold well, with Russell Hobbs' £32, four-litre unit just outselling a similar Yashe fridge at £28.49.
As always on Amazon sale events, its own products sold brilliantly, thanks to some huge discounts. The Third Generation Echo Show was nearly half price at £49.99, so that became the top seller, but plenty of buyers snapped up a Ring Doorbell Plus, after it was discounted down by 32% to £89.99.
The great news is there's still another day to grab one of these bargains. They're open to Prime members only, so you'll need to either already be a member, or sign up to a free trial by clicking here.
But the deals will all expire at the end of Wednesday, October 9 - or when stocks run out. So get your skates on!