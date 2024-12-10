Strictly Come Dancing star and Olympian Sam Quek reveals her 2024 winner after exit

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner

Broadcast Journalist

Published 10th Dec 2024, 08:54 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 09:18 BST

Strictly Come Dancing star Sam Quek has revealed her 2024 winner after her exit from the show.

The Scouse Olympian and TV star caught up with LiverpoolWorld after hanging up her dancing shoes.

Sam said: "First of all, I've never been so organised in my life for Christmas with having a lot of spare time because naturally, you book all the Strictly dates out just in case, as you don't know how far you're going to get.

“So that's been very nice spending time with the kids. Probably if you would have asked me the question, the first week or two, I found it quite difficult because every single day you are focused on learning a dance on Strictly and when you're not in training, you're thinking about your dance, you're watching the dance back."

The sixth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing was Sam Quek. She was sent home in week seven.placeholder image
The sixth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing was Sam Quek. She was sent home in week seven. | BBC

The Olympic hockey player and TV presenter was partnered with professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin. After being eliminated in week seven, does she miss working with him?

"Yeah, definitely. He's just a good egg. He's just one of life's hard workers. I think we were really, really well paired because I always forgot as well; he's only 26, he's ten years younger than me, and I think we had a good laugh. We enjoyed ourselves. We worked hard."

Of course, we couldn't let Sam go without asking who she would like to see lift the trophy.

Sam told us, "I'm going to have to say, Chris, aren't I? I mean, first of all, he's one of our own.

“We've got to stick up for one of our own. I just think the journey he's come on, the improvement, and it says it all when you forget he's blind sometimes when you're watching him and he's done that since day one. I think seeing him now in this competition and his relationship with Diane and how they've got through the different types of dancers, I just think it's incredible."

Watch the video above for the full interview.

