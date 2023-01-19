A new song by global superstar Shakira, in which she mocks her ex partner Gerard Pique has racked up 63 million views in just 24 hours on Youtube making it the most watched new Latin song in the platform’s history.

Pique, who used to play for Manchester United, Barcelona and the Spanish national team was in a relationship with Shakira for over a decade before the pair split last year and have two children together.

The pair initially met at the World Cup back in 2010, where it was held in South Africa. Shakira provided the song for the tournament named ‘Waka Waka’ with Pique representing Spain on the pitch.

The pair split in 2022 after over 11 years together, with Pique alleged to have cheated on the Colombian. Reports suggest Shakira picked up on her partner’s infidelity after coming back and finding the jam was gone, despite Pique and her children not liking jam.

Pique recently retired from football, and since his split, has struck up a new relationship with 23-year-old Clare Chia. In the latest development since the pair went their separate ways, Shakira has released what is believed to be a diss track towards her ex.

In the new song, Shakira, 45, sings: “I’m worth two 22-year-olds,” adding: “You swapped a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo/You swapped a Rolex for a Casio.” The singer also notes: “a she-wolf like me isn’t for rookies” … “I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you”

