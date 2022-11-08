Levi Davis’ mum appeared on Good Morning Britain to make an urgent plea for her missing son. The X factor singer and Rugby Union star from Birmingham was last heard from on October 29.

Julie Davis opened up to GMB’s Suzanna Reid about her son’s mental health prior to his trip to Ibiza. She said: “Levi said, ‘I need to just sort my head out and have some time to refresh myself’

“The fact he would normally be in touch with me on a day to day basis or his friends makes it even more concerning.”

Julie said to Suzanna that she hopes to find her son by searching Barcelona with friends and family but fears his condition is worsening. She said: “I think given the state he was in, I think he’s probably deteriorated.”

Davis announced to his close friend Richard Squire - who lives in Ibiza - that he was going to catch a boat off the island and travel to Barcelona. The England Rugby star was last seen filming a video at The Old Irish Pub, off the Catalan capital’s tourist street La Rambla.

Squire said: “He announced suddenly that he was going to meet friends in Barcelona. But he didn’t say who they were and we haven’t heard from him since I received a video from the Irish pub on October 29.

“There’s been no word from him since and his family and everyone who knows him is getting increasingly worried.”

Levi Davis appeared on X Factor Celebrity 2019 as part of group Try Star

CCTV footage of the former Bath rugby winger was also obtained by a national newspaper. The clip showed the 24-year-old leaving the Irish pub at 10:05pm, wearing a black rucksack, and a white T-shirt paired with black trousers and black and white trainers.

It is understood that Levi has been reported as a missing person to the Spanish authorities, a national paper reports.

Levi Simeon Davis started his Rugby Union career at Bath in 2017 before leaving the club permanently to join West-London club Ealing Trailfinders in 2020. He currently plays for Worthing Raiders in the National League 2 South.