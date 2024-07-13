Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ampersand Hotel has a lot going for it, not least in terms of its location.

Found in the heart of South Kensington, just a stone’s throw from the underground station, it sits on the edge of London’s Museum Quarter with the Natural History Museum, Science Museum and the Victoria and Albert all pretty much on its doorstep.

Everything about the area feels opulent - and this boutique hotel in Harrington Road has done its best to live up to its surroundings.

The grand building fits right in, while everything else - from its interiors to the food - embraces the location and all it has to offer.

Guests staying in one of the hotel’s 111 bedrooms can choose from a variety of types and sizes, including single and small double rooms, superior rooms, deluxe doubles, deluxe studios and suites, the latter of which have small balconies.

The design of each room gives a nod to the museums and buildings which surround the hotel through the five themes of astronomy, music, ornithology, botany and geometry, meaning that even a night in the hotel helps you to experience the magic of the neighbourhood.

Attention to detail is throughout the building, with all bedrooms having been given a contemporary twist. From large velvet headboards and Nespresso machines to seating areas and spacious ensuites, the rooms scream luxury.

The ensuites have a large walk-in shower, a standalone bath or a combination of both, and each has complimentary toiletries from Malin and Goetz.

There is a lengthy room service menu, but guests can also enjoy meals - including a delicious breakfast - in the restaurant on the ground floor.

One of the hotel’s highlights is its scientific themed afternoon tea, which can be enjoyed by staying guests and visitors in the colourful drawing room.

Everything - from the presentation and taste to the service - is show-stopping.

Guests begin the experience by conducting their own chemistry experiment to make a flavoured lemonade, before a three-tiered afternoon tea, which features a chocolate and raspberry planet, a honey chocolate spaceman and a fruit jelly petri dish.

Be prepared to leave with a box of leftovers though, as the amount of food is difficult to put away in one go and you won’t want to leave any of it behind.

The one downside - if it can be classed as that - to the hotel is the hefty price tag that comes with it, although that can probably be expected in one of London’s most affluent neighbourhoods.

Rooms start from around £250 but prices can quickly climb to around £650 if you choose to pay on arrival and the afternoon tea costs £54.50 per person, but you can add on alcoholic drinks for an extra £15 or £20.

If your budget allows, The Ampersand Hotel will guarantee a comfortable and luxurious stay in a beautiful area of London, with some of its best tourist attractions just steps away.