Giant Harry Potter Dragon stuns Londoners as it roars through streets

A giant dragon which fans will recognise from a classic Harry Potter film stunned Londoners today as it roared its way through the capital’s streets.

The 25 ft-long animatronic creature appeared ‘captured’ in chains, snarling past iconic landmarks like Westminster Bridge and King’s Cross Station.

The theatrical stunt was staged to mark the launch of ‘Triwizard Tournament – Making of Champions’, a new feature at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the cinematic release of Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire.

The Hungarian Horntail, which weighs in at a hefty 1.3 tonnes, recreates the jaw-dropping moment in the fan-favourite film, where Harry battles the beast in the first task of the ‘Triwizard Tournament’.

Replicating the drama of the film, the dragon’s chained journey mimicked its on-screen escape before heading back to Warner Bros. Studio Tour via the Houses of Parliament and a quick pitstop at St Pancras.

Designed by Harry Potter filmmaker and animatronic designer Joe Scott, the lifelike creature features a moving head, mouth and eyes, and sound effects.

Crafted over 750 hours, the dragon includes a 3D printed head, 25kg of fibreglass, and 119 hand-applied spikes.

Its menacing mouth is lined with 38 resin-printed teeth, recreating the film’s fearsome look in painstaking detail.

Scott drew on original sketches, CGI mock-ups and scans of the original movie model to guide the design process.

It was designed by Harry Potter filmmaker and animatronic designer Joe Scott | Joe Pepler/PinPep

He said: “Revisiting the creation of the Hungarian Horntail 20 years on from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire has been magical.

“Creating the dragons for the Triwizard Tournament was no mean feat, with engineers, animatronics, designers and the special effects teams all working together to bring them to life.

“It’s fantastic to see the craftsmanship that went into this on display at the new feature - inspiring visitors with the magic of our filmmaking secrets.”

The Triwizard Tournament – Making of Champions exhibit will run from 15 May to 8 September 2025 at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter.

Fans will be transported behind the scenes of the iconic Triwizard Tournament, discovering how the thrilling magical challenges were brought to life.

The Studio Tour’s new summer feature invites visitors into the all-new Backlot Stage to explore the Secrets of Special Effects.

The dedicated indoor space includes a digital screen, tiered seating and live demonstrations revealing how filmmakers created the magic.

Among the highlights is a reimagining of the Beauxbaton and Durmstrang students’ arrivals, complete with costumes and choreography.

Visitors will also discover the techniques used to show Harry holding his breath underwater during the second task.

Geoff Spooner, senior vice president at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, said: "We’re excited to launch our brand-new summer feature, Triwizard Tournament – Making of Champions, where visitors can learn behind-the-scenes secrets of the fourth Harry Potter film.

“To celebrate and bring the magic of Warner Bros. Studio Tour London to the streets of the capital, we recreated the iconic moment of the escaped Hungarian Horntail dragon 20 years on from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”