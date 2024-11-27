Claim your free chicken nuggs on Friday, November 29 via the Wendy's mobile app | Wendy's

Fast food chain Wendy's is giving customers the chance to get free chicken nuggets when they're out on their Black Friday shop this week.

Customers will be able to get six spicy nuggs with any purchase greater than £2 with every mobile order.

And shoppers will be able to save £3 off orders of £15 or more - giving people the perfect excuse to try the juicy Baconator burger.

Other deals include a free Junior Frosty with any purchase, and saving £4 off a £20 order.

The order will need to be placed through the Wendy's app on Friday 29 November - in what the food brand is dubbing as ‘Black Fry-Yay’.

To provide customers with a feast to sink their teeth into and fuel their holiday shopping.

Place your Wendy's order on the app - and then pick-up either through the drive thru or you can carryout or dine in | Wendy's

Here’s a step-by-step guide to claiming Wendy’s exclusive offers:

Start by downloading Wendy’s app on your mobile phone and opt-in to receive push notifications to get the freshest offers delivered straight to your mobile. Select your Wendy’s location, explore the menu, then build and customize your order. Scroll through the banners of exclusive deals on the home page! While browsing the menu, relevant available offers will show as banners. To claim an offer, make sure to enter the appropriate promo code at checkout. Visit your local Wendy’s, grab your order, and go!

The new Wendy’s app is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Wendy’s will also be available to order ahead on their website at https://www.wendys.com/en-gb.

You can find Wendy’s at the following locations:

Barlborough, Tallys End, Barlborough, S43 4WP

Brampton Hut - Great North Road, Brampton, Huntingdon, PE28 4NQ

Brighton - 192 Western Rd, Brighton, BN1 2BA

Cambridge - 56 St Andrew's St, Cambridge CB2 3DA

Camden - 189 Camden High St, London, NW1 7BP

Chelmsford - 9-10 High St, Chelmsford CM1 1BE

Colchester - Northern Gateway, off Junction 28 of the A12, Cuckoo Farm Way.

Croydon - 19/20 Wellesley Rd, Croydon, CR9 1NG

Derby - Unit 2, College Park, Normanton Rd, Derby DE1 2GH

Guildford - 12c North St, Guildford GU1 4LL

Hull - Wendy's Kingswood Retail Park, Hull HU7 3DB

Hull - 2 Ganstead Lane, Bilton Hull HU11 4AU

Hull – Unit 1 King Albert Chambers, Jameson Street, Hull, HU1 1JF

Kirkby, Unit 8, Academy Business Park, County Road, Kirkby, L33 7AN

Kingston - 57 Eden St, Kingston upon Thames, KT1 1DA

Leeds – 88-91 Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6NP

Lincoln – 195 High Street, Lincoln, LN5 7AL

Maidstone - 35-39 Week St, Maidstone, ME14 1QS

Middlesborough, Units 6 & 7 Captain Cooks Square, Middlesborough TS1 5UB

Oxford - 1 Magdalen St, Oxford, OX1 3AE

Peterborough - 1 Bourges View Park, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, PE1 2FG

Portsmouth – 144 Commercial Road, Portsmouth, PO1 1DA

Reading - 1 Station Rd, Reading, RG1 1LG

Rutland - Unit 2, Great North Road (A1 Northbound), Ram Jam Services, Stretton LE15 7QX

Romford - 64B South St, Romford, RM1 1RB

Sheffield - 25 High St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2GA

Sheffield – 3 Arena Court, Sheffield, S9 2LF

Southend - 66-68 High Street in Southend-on-Sea

Stratford - The Stratford Centre, 52, Broadway, E15 1NG

Sutton - 96-98 High St, Sutton, SM1 1LT

Uxbridge - 57 High St, Uxbridge, UB8 1JP

Whitby - 79 Baxtergate, Whitby, YO21 1BL

Wisbech – Horsefair Shopping Centre, 28 Churchill Road, Wisbech, PE13 1AR

Wood Green - 11A Ground Floor, High Road, The Mall, Wood Green, London, N22 6HE