Cadbury launches new Twirl flavour for a limited time only

Cadbury has launched a new limited edition caramel flavour twirl which will be available across the UK.

The latest innovation is a twist on the classic Twirl chocolate bar, and comes following the release of the hugely popular orange flavour launched in 2019.

The new chocolate bar contains sweet caramel flavours wrapped into velvety layers of chocolate.

The caramel bar is expected to be extremely popular, so Cadbury has been trying to manage the number of people who can get their hands on the new treat.

In a bid to control the hype, over the past few weeks, the new flavour was teased in a series of cryptic adverts that appeared in unexpected places, including on the banks of the tidal River Thames, on the Royal

Victoria Dock, on a remote island off the coast of North Wales with a population of two, and in the UK’s least used train station.

Passersby spot deliberately inconspicuous billboards positioned in the Royal Victoria Dock, Greenwich to mark the launch of the limited-edition Cadbury Twirl Caramel bar. David Parry/PA Wire

The lucky few who spotted the unusual ad placements have been among the first to try the new bar before it hits shelves. But chocolate fans won’t have long to wait as it is due to launch nationwide next month.

Frederike Grohmann, Brand Manager for Cadbury Twirl at Mondelez, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to share the news that Cadbury Twirl hits shelves this month, but whilst we know how popular the bar is going to be, we want people to know that it’s a limited-edition bar.

“Over the past month, we’ve been asking superfans to help us keep it under wraps, but now the secret is finally out! We can’t wait to hear what the nation thinks of our latest flavour innovation.”

When and where will Twirl Caramel be available?

Twirl Caramel will be available nationawide from Monday 6 June 2022 for a limited time, from 69p.