Brits embrace ‘working breakfasts’ - with many holding meetings over the meal

Nearly half of Brits now have a ‘working breakfast’ - with a third of these even holding meetings over the most important meal of the day.

Research of 2,000 adults found 47 per cent devote a mere 10 minutes or less to the meal.

Three quarters (76 per cent) multi-task during breakfast either with work, emails, scrolling social media feeds or sorting the kids out for school, with 12 per cent skipping it altogether.

And four in 10 grab breakfast on the go – with Gen Z the worst culprit for this, averaging three brisk brekkies a week.

The research was commissioned by Kellogg’s as part of its ‘The Great British Breakfast Audit’ to mark the launch of a new campaign ‘See you in the Morning’ featuring its iconic mascot, Cornelius the cockerel, which celebrates the unique ways everyone approaches mornings.

It emerged 56 per cent eat breakfast alone, as 45 per cent of these find it difficult to sit down with their family because of their staggered starts.

While 24 per cent eat the same breakfast every single day, with cereal (38 per cent) the most common choice, 18 per cent take toast and just seven per cent regularly have a full English breakfast.

Northerners are more likely to have a cup of tea, while Southerners prefer coffee with their meal | SWNS

Quick and on-the-go or peaceful ‘me’ time

To accompany their food, Northerners are more likely to have a cup of tea, while Southerners prefer coffee.

The research also looked into morning routines, with 28 per cent hitting the snooze button two or more times every morning, rising to 60 per cent of those aged between 18 and 24.

A third (32 per cent) would skip going to the gym or making the bed (31 per cent), and 19 per cent would prefer to have an extra few minutes’ sleep than have a shower.

In fact, 35 per cent have gone more than three days without a shower to get that little bit of extra shut eye.

Despite this, 48 per cent identify as a “morning person” with men (51 per cent) more likely than women (44 per cent) to call themselves early risers.

And Londoners (58 per cent) have the highest percentage of self-proclaimed ‘morning people’.

What does your morning look like?

The study also found 44 per cent feel their morning routine sets them up for success.

As a result, 25 per cent avoid social media due to its potential to negatively affect their mood and stress levels, and 21 per cent actively avoid the news because it’s too bleak.

When they do get to sit down to breakfast with their family, 23 per cent said the weather is their most frequent conversation starter, followed by discussions about current events (19 per cent) and homework (nine per cent).

But 36 per cent never speak to anyone at breakfast, and for 24 per cent the morning meal affords a 'quiet space' free from digital devices.

Emily Dutton, brand activation manager at Kellogg’s said: “These findings show just how unique our mornings are.

“Our Great British Breakfast Audit reveals that while some of us prefer quick and on-the-go, others rely on breakfast as peaceful ‘me’ time.

“Kellogg’s has been waking people up for 106 years - we ‘get’ mornings.

"It’s never been clearer that we all need ‘you do you’ time to start the day off right, and our audit shows that our morning habits are just as diverse as our breakfast choices.”