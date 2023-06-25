Under a post-Brexit scheme, UK arrivals may be refused entry to the likes of Greece, Spain, Portugal, Turkey and Italy if they don’t have certain new documents. Holidaymakers will be required to obtain a travel permit which allows them to enter all EU nations - but it comes at a fee.

Anyone who wants to travel to the EU from the UK will have to buy a European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) visa waiver before they depart. They ‘Eurovisa’ will cost around £6.

They will also be required to complete an online application form to get their ETIAS as early as November. If they fail to get the visa, British passport holders could be turned in at the border control.

According to Schengen Visa Info ETIAS applications may be turned down for the following reasons:

Your passport is invalid

You are considered a “risk"

You have a Schengen Information System (SIS) alert

You submit an incomplete application

You do not attend a required interview

