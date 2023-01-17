The last few days have seen much of the UK plunged into cold weather, with the Met Office issuing weather warnings for multiple areas all over the UK. In response to the weather alerts, animal charity Blue Cross has issued guidance on how to keep pets warm.

After a colder than usual December in 2022, January was fairly mild with the UK and Europe experiencing above-average temperatures. But, over the last few days, the temperature has plummeted.

This has led to some parts of the UK, most notably Scotland receiving an amber weather warning for snow and ice. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that the Met Office has warned ‘that all of England will experience cold weather from 9am on Monday January 16 to 9am on Friday January 20’.

Jason Kelly, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Cold, icy and sometimes snowy conditions are in the forecast this week with the UK seeing more of a north-westerly regime, with temperatures well below average for the time of year. Wintry showers are likely at points through the week in the north of England.”

It isn’t just people who are affected by the cold weather. Pets, most notably dogs, are also at risk due to the weather. Luckily, animal charity Blue Cross has issued advice on how to keep your dogs warm this winter.

How to keep your dog warm this winter

Coats and jumpers

Some breeds have thick coats and the cold weather doesn’t bother or impact them. However, particular breeds of dog struggle to keep warm more than others. Short-coated breeds, like greyhounds, Dobermans and Staffordshire bull terriers struggle the most.

It’s important to add an extra layer on them such as a doggy jumper when they’re outside, and they can be purchased online or from most pet stores.

Booties

A sign your dog is feeling the cold could see them whine, lift their paws up or stop walking on walks. To combat this, get them some little boots. Another benefit to these is that their paws are cleaner when they arrive back home.

Even if their paws aren’t being affected by the ice, salt and grit can get into their pads causing irritation.

In the house

