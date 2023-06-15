Welland Park Academy's new sports pitch designed by Notts Sport

Welland Park Academy's new synthetic turf pitch is now ready for action!

The school has had a huge revamp of its sporting facilities, with its new £2.5m sports centre being unveiled in May.

Welland Park Academys newly refurbished Sports pitch by Notts Sport

And now the resurfacing of its existing synthetic turf pitch with a S-Tec Integration Xperience surface - designed by Notts Sport, constructed by Cleveland Land Services and installed by Lano - has been finished.

The new surface can accommodate various sports such as netball, hockey, football, tennis and athletics.

Sam Blades, PE teacher at Welland Park Academy, said: “The pitch is fantastic. It is going to greatly improve the quality and range of PE lessons and extra-curricular sport we can provide. The students are really excited to start using the new facility!”

Julie McBrearty, principal of Welland Park Academy, said: "We have appreciated the support of Notts Sports throughout this work. They have been integral to the progress of realising our vision for facilities development at every level."