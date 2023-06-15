News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Welland Park Academy's new synthetic turf pitch is now ready for action!​​​​​

The school has had a huge revamp of its sporting facilities, with its new £2.5m sports centre being unveiled in May
By Kirsty BishopContributor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST
Welland Park Academy's new sports pitch designed by Notts SportWelland Park Academy's new sports pitch designed by Notts Sport
Welland Park Academy's new sports pitch designed by Notts Sport

Welland Park Academy's new synthetic turf pitch is now ready for action!

The school has had a huge revamp of its sporting facilities, with its new £2.5m sports centre being unveiled in May.

Read More
New Harborough sports hall unveiled – photos show the story of its development
Welland Park Academys newly refurbished Sports pitch by Notts SportWelland Park Academys newly refurbished Sports pitch by Notts Sport
Welland Park Academys newly refurbished Sports pitch by Notts Sport
Most Popular

And now the resurfacing of its existing synthetic turf pitch with a S-Tec Integration Xperience surface - designed by Notts Sport, constructed by Cleveland Land Services and installed by Lano - has been finished.

The new surface can accommodate various sports such as netball, hockey, football, tennis and athletics.

Sam Blades, PE teacher at Welland Park Academy, said: “The pitch is fantastic. It is going to greatly improve the quality and range of PE lessons and extra-curricular sport we can provide. The students are really excited to start using the new facility!”

Julie McBrearty, principal of Welland Park Academy, said: "We have appreciated the support of Notts Sports throughout this work. They have been integral to the progress of realising our vision for facilities development at every level."

Welland Park Academy's newly refurbished sports pitch by Notts SportWelland Park Academy's newly refurbished sports pitch by Notts Sport
Welland Park Academy's newly refurbished sports pitch by Notts Sport