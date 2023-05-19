News you can trust since 1854
New Harborough sports hall unveiled – photos show the story of its development

British Olympian Andrew Stamp cut the ribbon at the opening yesterday (Thursday May 18) at his former school.

By The Newsroom
Published 19th May 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 10:13 BST

An Olympic athlete from Market Harborough came back to his hometown to officially open Welland Park Academy's new sports hall.

British trampoline gymnast Andrew Stamp, who won a silver medal at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, cut the ribbon at the opening yesterday (Thursday May 18) at his former school.

The £2.5m sports centre – a four-court badminton hall – will be used for the likes of netball and football and will be used alongside the school’s previous hall of the same size, also doubling provision.

Community groups including cricket and trampolining clubs will also be able to use the new facilities, which will include larger changing rooms.

Our photographer Andy Carpenter has been following the progress of the development and was there to take photos at the opening. Here are some of his photos from yesterday's event, along with previous images of the development.

Nada Hankin (active places development Officer at Active Together), Andrew Stamp (former student and Olympic athlete) and PE teacher Jason Button inside the sports hall at Welland Park Academy.

1. Cutting the ribbon

Nada Hankin (active places development Officer at Active Together), Andrew Stamp (former student and Olympic athlete) and PE teacher Jason Button inside the sports hall at Welland Park Academy.

The new sports hall at Welland Park Academy.

2. The new sports hall

The new sports hall at Welland Park Academy.

PE teacher and Andrew Stamp inside the changing rooms.

3. Inside the changing rooms

PE teacher and Andrew Stamp inside the changing rooms.

PE teacher Jason Button, Andrew Stamp and Nada Hankin outside the new sports hall at Welland Park Academy.

4. New sports hall at Welland Park Academy

PE teacher Jason Button, Andrew Stamp and Nada Hankin outside the new sports hall at Welland Park Academy.

