Vehicle torched by arsonists in late-night attack near Harborough

A vehicle has been torched by arsonists in a late-night attack in a village near Market Harborough.

The vehicle was targeted on Kelmarsh Road, Harrington, on Wednesday night (January 26).

Firefighters from Rothwell raced to fight the blaze after the alarm was raised just after 8.35pm.

“On arrival they found a vehicle off the road and well alight.

“The crew from Rothwell used one hose reel jet, one breathing apparatus, lighting and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and make the vehicle safe,” said Northamptonshire fire service today.”

The fire service said on social media: “A vehicle was destroyed by a deliberately started fire.”

The crew left the scene just after 9pm.

Anyone with any information about the fire attack is being asked to contact FireStoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558.