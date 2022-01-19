Two busy roads in Lutterworth will be shut for three weeks from tomorrow (Thursday)
Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes in the busy town
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 3:02 pm
Two busy roads in Lutterworth are to be shut for three weeks from tomorrow (Thursday).
Bell Street and Station Road will be closed to traffic in the Harborough district town as “new services” are set up at Lutterworth Museum on Gilmorton Road.
Temporary lights will also be installed at times as drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes in the busy town.