Serious five-vehicle crash sparked chaos for rush-hour drivers on the southern edge of the Harborough district

Both lanes of the busy road are blocked between junction 1 at Welford and junction 2 at Kelmarsh, said the National Highways agency.

A serious five-vehicle crash sparked chaos for rush-hour drivers on the A14 on the southern edge of the Harborough district this morning.

Emergency services raced to the scene after the accident happened on the A14’s eastbound carriageway between junction 1 at Welford and junction 2 at Kelmarsh.

Two light good vehicles, two vans and a car collided at about 7.10am, said Northamptonshire Police.

No one was seriously injured.

Both eastbound lanes were shut as traffic queued back for about seven miles almost all the way to the M1.