Road closure information ahead of Harborough Carnival 10k run this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place across parts of Market Harborough this weekend as a carnival and 10k running event return.

Some roads into the town centre will be out of bounds for motorists from 9am until at least 2pm. Full details are below.

The theme of the carnival and run is ‘health and wellbeing’. Activities will include a traditional float parade through the town from 11.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place across parts of Market Harborough this weekend as a carnival and 10k running event return.

Before that, the Carnival 10k run will be taking place between 10am and 11.15am. The float procession will start at 11.30am, after the last runner has finished.

Leicestershire County Council said alternative routes would be available during the closures.

WHICH ROADS ARE AFFECTED?

From 9am until 2pm

The following roads are closed: St Mary’s Road, The Square, High St, Leicester Road, Coventry Road, Farndon Road, Welland Park Road and Northampton Road.

From 6am until 2pm

The following roads will have temporary parking restrictions: Bowden Lane, High Street, Abbey Street, Church Street, Church Square, Adam and Eve Street and St Marys Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10K Run: From 10am to 11.15am

The event road closures will start from Symingtons Recreation Ground. St Marys Road will be closed from Andrew McDonalds Close into the Square, Then Coventry Road to Lubenham Hill and onto Welland Park Road, North onto Northampton Road back into the Square, Then, High St, Leicester Road up to the RBT with Alvington Way. The runners will then be on the Footway up to the Woodlands, No Road Closures after the Roundabout. Runners will then loop back towards The Square and head East back onto St Marys Road and finish at the start location.

Carnival Floats: From 11.30am to 1pm