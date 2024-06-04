Harborough Carnival comes to town this weekend - here's what you need to know

Market Harborough Carnival logo

Residents are preparing to channel their inner zen as Harborough’s biggest calendar event returns to town this weekend.

The hotly anticipated Harborough Carnival will take place on Saturday (June 8) at Symington Recreation Ground.

And this year, the event will be celebrating with the theme of ‘health and wellbeing and looking after others’.

Organisers hope money raised from the carnival will go to providing defibrillators across the town.

To help carnival-goers find their inner peace, a number of taster sessions will be available in the event’s wellbeing area.

Visitors can give pilates a go, sip some herbal teas and ground themselves with some meditation.

And its popular ‘Green Street’ will be returning, with charities, community projects and local and sustainable businesses selling their wares.

They include Greener Earth Project, United for Warm Homes, Choose how you Move, Breathe Easy, Harborough Climate Action and Miriam’s Farm to name a few.

And of course, there will be a cornucopia of crafts, treats and treasures from local artisans and businesses.

Organisers have also revealed the float line-up for its famous spectacle which will take place from 11.30am.

They include floats from Marston Steam and Vintage Show engines, Welland Valley Cycling Club, Aimee’s Dance Company, The Creation Station, Soul Patrol and Vinyl Culture.

And this year will also see a special float from Ukrainians in Harborough. The community group has designed their platform to symbolise the Ukrainian national spirit as its people continue to fight against the Russian invasion. It will feature a number of symbols including a home for comfort and protection, a tree for growth, a heart for love and poppies for blood shed.

This year will also see the return of the finals of the Primary Football to Carnival Day from with pupils battling it out on the recreation ground from 1pm.

And, as always, proceedings will kick off with a 10km run, which will take in the heart off historic Harborough, finishing up at the showground.

The schedule falls as follows:

Roads closed from 9am

10km run from 10am

Parade starts 11.30am

Symington Grounds open 12pm

Roads open latest 2pm

Last dance 8pm