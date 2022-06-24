Cllr Phil Knowles is welcoming the positive update after battling for three years to get the new toilets built at Market Harborough’s station.

New toilets are finally set to be opened at Market Harborough railway station next week – after three years.

The much-delayed scheme to build the new loos and waiting room block at the busy mainline station are due to be open to the public next Thursday (June 30).

That will be a “mind-boggling” three years since passengers and visitors were forced to start using temporary toilets at the front of the town’s transport hub in the middle of 2019.

Network Rail, which looks after and maintains the UK’s railway infrastructure, is also stepping up efforts to electrify the main line between Market Harborough and South Wigston.

This work will start on Friday July 15 and will involve “vegetation management, installation of compounds and overhead line equipment”.

“We will be installing piles, various steel parts and wiring, as well as carrying out enabling work to support the new infrastructure.

“To ensure the safety of our teams, some of this work will need to be carried during the night, when fewer trains are running,” said Network Rail.

“We’ll do our best to minimise the disruption as much as possible.”

“I’m delighted to hear that the waiting room and toilets are finally going to be completed.

“It’s important and it’s only right and proper that the station should offer 21st century facilities for a 21st century Harborough,” said Cllr Knowles, who leads the Liberal Democrats on Harborough District Council.

“There have been many delays and disappointments along the way.

“But now it finally seems the completion that has been long promised is finally being delivered.

“The added detail on the further electrification work, a very important project, is also very welcome.”

Gary Walsh, East Midlands route director for Network Rail, told us last month: “Passengers will have seen that the new toilet block and waiting room at Market Harborough station is really coming to life, but we’re sorry it’s taking longer than planned.

“A number of factors, including poor weather conditions, have impacted our progress and despite our teams’ best efforts, we haven’t been able to make up the lost time,” admitted Mr Walsh.