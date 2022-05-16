Hundreds of rail passengers in Harborough face serious disruption to train services this morning (Monday)

Hundreds of rush-hour rail commuters in Market Harborough are being hit by serious disruption to train services this morning.

They are facing long delays sparked by a fault with the signalling system near the town.

Passengers from throughout the region are being affected on both north and southbound trains.

Some have been cancelled altogether and others have been delayed.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) said that Network Rail engineers are battling to fix the problem.

Trains that are still running will be delayed by up to 60 minutes.

Other services are being diverted between Loughborough and Kettering – and that means they won’t be stopping at Leicester or Market Harborough.