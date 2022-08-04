Harborough district school will take part in road safety scheme - with roads outside schools temporarily closed to vehicles

The schools streets project is being led by Leicestershire County Council and aims to limit traffic around schools around drop off and pick up times to allow a safer space for children and cut air pollution.

It comes following successful trials of ‘school streets’ in Oxfordshire.

St Luke’s Primary School in Thurnby, in the north of the Harborough district, is among those taking part, along with Belvoirdale Community Primary School in Coalville and the Latimer Primary School in Anstey.

The trial will take place from August 30 to the end of September and residents and parents can find out more at free engagement sessions.

They will take place at the Memorial Hall in Thurnby on August 10 between 3.30pm and 6pm and August 16 between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Highways and transport spokesman Cllr Ozzy O’Shea said: “These engagement sessions will be a great way for us to help residents and parents prepare for the start of this trial when the new school year begins.

“I’d urge people to come along and ask any questions they might have so that we can make this trial as successful as it can be.”

The sessions are walk-in events to learn about the trial, air concerns and ask questions.