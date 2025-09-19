Drivers face 17-day main road closure in Great Glen

Drivers are expected to be “severely impacted” when a main road closes for 17 days.

The warning has been issued for London Road, in Great Glen.

The route will shut from Station Road to Church Road, approximately 2.1 miles (3.39 km), this month to allow drainage work to take place. A 2.1 mile (3.4 km) diversion will be in place for drivers.

The diversion will be via Glen Rise, Leicester Road and vice versa. Great Glen Parish Council has warned that the closure will “severely impact” traffic heading to and from Leicester Grammar School.

The road is set to be closed from Wednesday, September 24, to Friday, October 10. The work is being carried out by Leicestershire County Council.

The authority is responsible for keeping all roadside drains, also known as gullies, clean and operational. It runs a cleaning programme through the year, but can also respond to reports from the public about blocked drains.