Staff from Harborough schools join cycle fundraiser across Leicestershire in memory of six-year-old 'adventurer' Hattie

A fundraising team which included staff from two Harborough schools cycled their way across Leicestershire in memory of a young pupil.

The Learn Academies Trust team cycled 140km between its 19 schools, including South Kilworth CE Primary School and Meadowdale in Harborough, raising over £1,300 for Rainbows Hospice.

The challenge was in honour of six-year-old Hattie, a pupil at the Trust’s Richard Hill CE Primary School in Thurcaston, who passed away after a short infection. Her family has been supported by the hospice’s bereavement service.

The Trust’s new CEO Jane Jones was among those who took on the gruelling fundraiser.

The team starts from Bottesford CE Primary School in the north-east of the county.

She said: “Not yet three months into post as the Trust’s CEO, I can already say how incredibly proud I am to lead a team of such dedicated professionals and kind and caring colleagues who work together with endless ideas and energy to get the best out of each other, our schools and our pupils. That infectious team spirit was in abundance on Sunday and made a 140km bike ride so much easier and more enjoyable than it might sound to some!

“When the Trust chose Rainbows Hospice as its charity for 2023-24, we had no idea how meaningful that partnership would turn out to be. I was not fortunate enough to meet Hattie, who joined one of our schools in reception last August, as she was very sadly not with us for long.”

“As a mum of three, I simply cannot imagine the pain and sense of loss people suffer when they lose a child. Rainbows’ mission, however, is to help make that pain a little less brutal to endure and to stop grieving family members feel so alone. They have provided an invaluable bereavement and support service to Hattie’s parents and sister.”

Jane described Hattie’s funeral as ‘incredibly moving’ and photos showed Hattie’s ‘cheeky face and illuminating smile’.

Visiting Hope Hamilton CE Primary School in Leicester.

She added: “I learned that day that Hattie was a real adventurer; she was very active and loved being outdoors and learning all about nature and the environment around her. We, therefore, thought a big physical, outdoors challenge raising money for Rainbows felt right to honour her memory.”

She has thanked those who have supported the cause.