A new and exclusive documentary airing tonight explores the real impact of crime on lives and communities, and why so many incidents are going unreported, unsolved and unpunished.

A new documentary looks at the day to day incidents that don’t make the headlines…but they can make life unpleasant for the individuals and businesses affected.

From shoplifting and phone theft, to drink spiking and antisocial driving, we wanted to look at some of the crimes that are plaguing modern life in Britain, and give a voice to the victims who feel like they’re being ignored.

The documentary will also premiere at 8pm on 13th November. Watch on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

In this exclusive show, National World journalists meet with business owners who have been victims of shoplifting, residents that have had their lives blighted by fly-tipping and antisocial behaviour, and an ex-criminal who has turned her life around.

Watch: Silent Crime - The Untold Story Of Victims documentary | Shots! TV

During the feature-length programme, which is being shows exclusively on Shots! TV, we sat down with a neighbourhood policing team to find out how they managed to successfully put a prolific burglar behind bars, following a string of shop break-ins. And we ask police forces across the country what they are doing to tackle the everyday crimes that affect modern Britain.

Tune in when the programme airs on Wednesday 13 November 2024 at 8PM (GMT). Shots! TV is available on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.