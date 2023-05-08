Leader of Harborough's Conservative Party steps down after local election defeat

Cllr Phil King has stepped down as leader of the Harborough Conservative Party.

The leader of Harborough's Conservative Party has stepped down after last week's local election results.

The Tories lost seven seats - and therefore their overall majority - on the Harborough District Council (HDC) after the election on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And today (Monday), Cllr Phil King - who has also been the leader of the council for the last four years - said he is now stepping aside, with the Tories expected to become the opposition group, as other groups discuss power-sharing options.

While the Tories still hold the most seats (15) they are only two ahead of the Liberal Democrats on 13.

The Green Party won three seats - all in the Market Harborough Welland Ward - and Labour also also gained three seats.

This means that no party on the council has overall control and coalition talks have already begun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr King, who won back his seat for the Kibworths, said: "Following the loss of the HDC Conservative group's working majority in the 2023 local elections on Harborough District Council, whilst I am personally delighted at being re-elected for the Kibworths ward, and for my other 14 Conservative group colleagues, it's disappointing that we narrowly lost a number of superb councillors and candidates through a combination of a protest vote and conservative supporters staying at home. A lot of what if's.

"I am proud of what we have achieved, over the four years that I've been the council leader and over the 16 years that we have been the controlling group - flytipping cut by over half, controlled development through an adopted local plan and 30 neighbourhood plans; record delivery of affordable homes; kept our district share of council tax down and borrowings low, and much, more beside.

"However, I have decided that it's time for someone else to lead the HDC Conservative councillors group as we are looking at a period of being the opposition group.

Advertisement

Advertisement