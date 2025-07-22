Impact of controversial developments in Lutterworth to be discussed in emergency meeting

An emergency meeting has been called in Lutterworth to discuss several controversial developments in the area, which include housing.

An emergency meeting has been called in Lutterworth to discuss several controversial developments in the area.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa has organised the meeting at Lutterworth College on Thursday August 15, 6.30pm. It is open to all residents concerned about the impact of the proposed large-scale projects.

The proposals to be highlighted include:

a large sand and gravel quarry by Tarmac near Misterton, opposite the planned Lutterworth East housing site.

expanding strategic warehousing to the east of Lutterworth and near Gibbet Hill Roundabout, including plans for 58,000m² of new warehousing on a former quarry site near Shawell.

a sharp cut in affordable housing – from the minimum requirement from 40 per cent to just 10 per cent.

a massive battery storage facility and substation, proposed between Junction 20 and South Kilworth, with insufficient scrutiny of potential health, safety, and noise impacts.

Councillors from Harborough District Council and Leicestershire County Council have been invited to attend to listen to residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Costa said: “Lutterworth already has Magna Park is one of Europe’s largest logistics parks. These new huge proposals raise serious questions about overdevelopment, fairness, and whether proper planning safeguards are being respected. I want to ensure that local people have a say in the future of their communities and that council leaders listen to the views of my constituents.

“These developments are massive in scale, and just one of them getting the green light will have far reaching consequences for the villages across South Leicestershire as well as Lutterworth.”

Email [email protected] to secure tickets.