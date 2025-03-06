Harborough MP concerned 'loophole' in flood plan means developers will do minimum to prevent issues

A woman is rescued from her car stranded in floodwater in Great Glen.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien has raised concerns over what he believes is a loophole in the district council’s plan to tackle flooding.

He is calling for the plan to do more to reduce the flooding impact of new developments.

It follows severe flooding earlier this year which devastated homes and businesses across the district, with over 600 affected in wider Leicestershire.

The MP claims part of the wording in the document is contradictory and could be used by developers as a loophole to do less on flooding.

The document says it should be demonstrated that the ‘peak rate of run-off over the lifetime of the development’, is ‘no greater than that of the site before it was developed’, and ‘reduced wherever possible’. Then it goes on to say run-off rates should be reduced by 20 per cent, ‘compared to pre-development conditions’.

He wants to see the first sentence deleted to make it clear all developments must reduce run-off by 20 per cent. He also argues that a requirement for run-off reduction of 20 per cent or more should be specifically included in the policy for the large ‘new town’ style developments in the local plan.

Mr O'Brien said: “Across the Harborough district, we have seen how new developments can compound flooding issues for existing residents. As well as leading to problems for people who move into new houses built on floodplains, new estates can create problems for existing residents because there are fewer fields and trees to soak up water, and more hard surfaces from which water runs off.

“At present the draft local plan is not well drafted. There is an aspiration to reduce run-off, but the contradictory way in which it is written will let developers off the hook, and they will be able to do the minimum.

“The council needs to amend the plan so that all new developments have to cut run-off onto surrounding areas, and make new developments play their part in reducing the flood risk in the area, not making it worse.”

He is particularly concerned about an area earmarked for 1,200 homes near Great Glen – where flooding has been especially severe – making conditions worse.

He added: “At the very least the plan needs to be changed so that the massive new development makes a net contribution and actively reduces the risk of flooding for existing residents.”

A spokesperson for Harborough District Council said: “We are committed to tackling climate change and continue to do everything we can to help residents affected by flooding.

“Council approved the draft local plan on March 3, 2025, and it will now be subject to eight weeks of public consultation.

“Points such as this can be highlighted during the consultation, and we welcome comments.

“On this specific point the policy will clearly require developers on all sites over 10 houses to improve water run off by at least 20 per cent.

“Comments on the wording will be reviewed by councillors when they consider whether to submit the draft local plan for independent public examination by a Planning Inspector. The Planning Inspector would advise on any changes needed.

“In preparing the draft local plan the council has worked closely with statutory agencies responsible for flooding including the Environment Agency and the Local Lead Flood Authority. None of the proposed sites in the draft local plan are on a floodplain. The council commissioned a Strategic Flood Risk Assessment, and this has informed the proposals in the plan.”