Harborough District Council voices concerns proposed biomass facility could impact rewilding site

HDC is backing opposition to the proposal.

The leader of Harborough District Council (HDC) has responded to the decision to defer consideration of controversial plans for a biomass plant.

The application for the anaerobic digestion plant, submitted by Great Bowden Green Energy Ltd, on a former mushroom farm near Great Bowden, was heard at a meeting of the Leicestershire County Council Development Control and Regulatory Board, last week.

Concerns were raised including traffic and road safety, emissions and odour, noise, and ecological impacts.

The district council shared concerns the plant could impact its newly purchased rewilding site, which aims to restore large swathes of nature-depleted countryside, near to the proposed biomass facility. HDC leader, Phil Knowles, pointed out the impacts had not been assessed, and claims the application was deferred on this basis.

He explained: “We have listened to the local community in respect of this development and the message is clear that it is not in the right place. Whilst the district council fully supports the production of green energy, this cannot be at any cost. Speaking up is the right thing to do and the strength of feeling was made clear at the board meeting as voices of opposition to the application included councillors from various parties, the local county member Cllr Dr Sarah Hill, residents, Harborough District Council, the Member of Parliament and the parish council.

“This culminated with the application being deferred due to the potential impact on the council’s and Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust’s ‘Rewilding Harborough’ objectives.”

He said it could ‘extend to over 500 acres as other partners pledge their interest and support’, adding, the project was ‘being described as potentially being of National Significance’.