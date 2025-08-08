Leicestershire County Council discussed the application yesterday.

A decision over controversial plans for a biogas plant near Great Bowden has been deferred.

Leicestershire County Council’s Development Control and Regulatory Board discussed the application yesterday (Thursday), which had been recommended for approval.

However, the proposal, submitted by Great Bowden Green Energy Ltd for an anaerobic digestion plant on a former mushroom farm on Welham Lane, faced strong opposition from residents, MPs and councillors.

Some 300 rejections and a 1,000 strong petition, launched by MP Neil O’Brien, were submitted against the plans, which would involve turning chicken manure, maize and straw into gas.

Concerns were raised over odour, noise, emissions and traffic problems.

The county council, which had previously been accused of dismissing concerns, decided plans should be deferred for further consideration.

A spokesperson said: “The decision is that consideration of the application be deferred to a future meeting of the board to enable further information to be obtained regarding the impacts of the proposal on Hursley Park Country Park and the green corridor, and the potential highways impacts of tractors entering and exiting the site.”

Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, residents pointed to similar cases of plants with ‘poor siting’, leading to ‘unbearable smells, health complaints and long legal battles’. They urged the council to ‘prioritise the wellbeing and health of residents and take the common-sense approach’ to prevent ‘distress and legal action’.

Meanwhile the applicant argued the treatment process would not create smells, and there would be a maximum of 52 daily lorry movements in and out of the area during 30 peak days per year - with 22 trips at other times.

It also said loads would be covered to prevent spillage.