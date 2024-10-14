HDC leader Phil Knowles outside the railway station.

Work has started to transform Market Harborough Railway Station.

The £73,200 improvement project includes a new landscaped garden area, welcoming arch, wayfinding signs as well as additional seating.

This project aims to improve accessibility and navigation, the main gateway to the town centre. It is expected to be completed by March 31, 2025.

Harborough District Council leader Cllr Phil Knowles said: “This initiative provides necessary improvements for Market Harborough town centre, and I am delighted that it’s moving forward. It’s important that the council continues to provide and maintain fit for purpose infrastructure that is for the benefit of our residents and visitors.”

Harborough District Council awarded £73,200 from its UK Shared Prosperity Funding to East Midlands Railway to deliver the work.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025.