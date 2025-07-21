Tories take Logan ward seat after passing of Liberal Democrat councillor

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jul 2025, 11:26 BST
Tories now have an equal number of seats to the district council's ruling coalition.placeholder image
Conservative councillor David Bremner has secured the vacant seat in Harborough’s Logan ward.

The by-election followed the passing of long-serving Liberal Democrat councillor Barbara Johnson.

Cllr Bremner took the lead with 410 votes, followed by the Liberal Democrats who received 355 votes.

The Green Party came in third, followed by Reform UK and Labour.

The result means the Conservatives, the opposition party, have 16 councillor seats – the same number as the leading coalition.

The votes were the result of a 29 per cent participation rate.

The full results are as follows:

  • Paul Bremner – Conservative Party – 410 votes
  • Roger Dunton – Liberal Democrats – 355 votes
  • Jake Bolton – Green Party – 290 votes
  • Jonny Austin – Reform UK – 190 votes
  • Bridget Fitzpatrick – Labour Party – 44 votes
  • Robin Lambert – Independent – 10 votes
  • Peter Whalen – Communist Party of Britain – 9 votes

Cllr Johnson died in April, aged 82. She was remembered for her ‘dedicated and tireless’ service.

