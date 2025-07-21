Tories take Logan ward seat after passing of Liberal Democrat councillor

Tories now have an equal number of seats to the district council's ruling coalition.

Conservative councillor David Bremner has secured the vacant seat in Harborough’s Logan ward.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The by-election followed the passing of long-serving Liberal Democrat councillor Barbara Johnson.

Cllr Bremner took the lead with 410 votes, followed by the Liberal Democrats who received 355 votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Party came in third, followed by Reform UK and Labour.

The result means the Conservatives, the opposition party, have 16 councillor seats – the same number as the leading coalition.

The votes were the result of a 29 per cent participation rate.

The full results are as follows:

Paul Bremner – Conservative Party – 410 votes

Roger Dunton – Liberal Democrats – 355 votes

Jake Bolton – Green Party – 290 votes

Jonny Austin – Reform UK – 190 votes

Bridget Fitzpatrick – Labour Party – 44 votes

Robin Lambert – Independent – 10 votes

Peter Whalen – Communist Party of Britain – 9 votes

Cllr Johnson died in April, aged 82. She was remembered for her ‘dedicated and tireless’ service.