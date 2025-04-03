'Time for rethink' says Harborough MP after county council criticises district's Local Plan

Leicestershire County Council and Harborough District Council HQs.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien has called on the district council to review its draft Local Plan after an examination by the county council found problems with its handling of transport issues and more.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Local Plan is a document setting out where development can and cannot take place. The new plan followed a controversial decision to take on Leicester’s unmet housing need in December 2023.

Changes to housing targets were announced last year while the planning process was underway. But, the council, despite opposition, decided to press on before the knowing the details of the changes. It argued fast-tracking the plan to meet the June 2025 deadline would mean better control over infrastructure an decreased risk of speculative housing developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the draft plan, currently out for consultation, has been called “premature and unsound” by county council officers, with “substantive issues” regarding transport, education provision, and health infrastructure raised in relation to the plan.

Mr O’Brien said: “I warned plans for the government-promoted New Town at Great Glen would overload the A6, with thousands of extra homes, but only a single lane of traffic going north into the city. It seems that county officials have the same concerns at on official level.

“I also warned the decision to rush the plan on a ‘fast track’ basis would lead to problems, and that’s exactly what has happened, with county council officials linking the problems to the ‘rush’ to get the Local Plan approved under the existing planning system.

“The county are warning provision for public transport has not been properly considered by the district and it’s vital to fix that as with so many more houses the area will grind to a halt otherwise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added money from housebuilding was focused too much on council housing rather than infrastructure and service improvements.

He said the ‘rebuke’ from the county council could be a helpful opportunity for a rethink.

He added: “I have some sympathy for the district, as the Labour government have just increased our housing target even further, raising the numbers in Harborough by 42 per cent while cutting them in Leicester by 36 per cent, and also cutting numbers in Labour-run London. This is making a difficult situation almost impossible and is completely unfair.”

Harborough District Council has been contacted for a response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking previously, a HDC spokesperson said the changes in Market Harborough and near Leicester and Oadby would “provide diverse housing” as well as job opportunities and “improved healthcare, education and recreation services”.

They said: “The district’s unique market towns and expanded employment hubs in Lutterworth, Market Harborough and near Oadby will boost the economy, with Magna Park continuing as a key logistics hub. The plan aims to create well-designed communities where families can live happy, healthy and fulfilling lives.”

The district council says the Local Plan must be introduced, with the spokesperson saying: “If the council does not prepare a new Local Plan now, it will need to plan for an additional 2,000 homes than is currently the case because the government has increased national housing targets and at a further cost estimated at over £2 million”.

The draft Harborough Local Plan is currently subject to an eight-week public consultation, which runs until 9am on Tuesday, May 6. People can have their say by searching ‘Consultation’ and ‘Planning Policy Consultations’ on the HDC website.