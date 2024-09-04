Opposition councillor criticises Harborough council's failure to fill customer service desks in ‘ghost town’ building

The council's offices are located in The Symington Building.

An opposition councillor at Harborough District Council has criticised its leaders for failing to fill the customer service desks at the council offices.

Conservative councillor Simon Whelband says the council leader promised to fill the vacancies during last year’s local elections. But, more than a year later, the desks in The Symington Building in Market Harborough, are still empty.

He told the Mail: “When the Liberal Democrats, Labour and the Greens took over the reins of the council following last year’s local elections, the council leader made a clear commitment that he wanted face-to-face appointments available for residents wishing to access council services at the Symington Building. He stated in local media that he didn’t want people walking into the council building, to be confronted by empty desks. More than a year later, visitors are still confronted by a row of empty desks.

“Recent Census data shows that we have a lot of older people living in our district, many of whom struggle to access services online.”

Cllr Whelband added that the website ‘actively discouraged’ residents seeking in person appointments, he said were only available when no other means were accessible.

He continued: “The Symington Building is a focal point in the council’s so-called cultural quarter, and it wants to encourage residents to visit the building and wider area. Keeping customer service desks closed is certainly not how to increase footfall in the area. You walk into the foyer now, and it’s like a ghost town.”

Council leader Phil Knowles has defended the authority’s customer service methods, saying demand is low for customer facing appointments.

He explained: “Providing excellent customer service to residents is a top priority for the council. Around 8-9,000 customers interact with our customer contact centre each month by phone, email, website forms, web chats and face to face appointments.

“Many customers like the flexibility of having their queries and requests resolved via these channels but the council does offer face to face meetings by appointment. These are bookable with the customer services team and customers with complex or sensitive needs also book to meet with services directly, such as housing.

“Demand for face to face appointments with customer services is low, with between 10-20 appointments taking place each month but we continue to consider ways to offer an increase in forward facing staff within The Symington Building.”

He assured cutbacks made by the former administration were being addressed, including increased planning and planning enforcement officers along with investment in a community engagement team.

He added: “We will continue to monitor how we deliver customer services across the council, but any changes will be based on evidence of need.”

He added the council was currently reviewing the use of the building and awaited the outcome of a report.

Cllr Whelband has acknowledged the council’s reviewing process but said it could take months or even years.

He added: “In the meantime, residents have limited access to speak to someone face-to-face. It’s a broken promise by the ruling coalition.”