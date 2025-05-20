New Harborough District Council chairman handed chain of office

Outgoing Chairman Cllr Peter Elliott welcomes the new Chairman Cllr Peter James. Photo: Andrew Carpenter (@Carps23)

Councillor Peter James has been elected as Harborough District Council’s new chairman.

Cllr James received the chain of office from outgoing chairman Cllr Peter Elliott at the Annual Council meeting on Monday (May 19).

The chairman, whose role is ceremonial, represents the council at civic functions and at local events around the district.

Cllr James serves the Little Bowden ward.

The power engineer-turned politician was first elected for Harborough district in 2019.

His political career has involved advising governments working with the European Union in Poland and Lithuania, and the People’s Republic of China.

Currently, he works in residential property management, he says brings him into contact with many local people, giving him ‘a good understanding of people’s concerns’.

He explained: “I enjoy having some influence on how our district evolves. I like to make a difference, no matter how small, and to help residents with issues that affect their lives apart from the bigger issues we face.

“Working with local businesses and community organisations is important too when developing future strategies across the district.

“I am looking forward to representing our council and our district.”

His chosen charity for the year will be Smile Train which supports children with clefts.

The vice chairman will be Cllr Buddy Anderson, ward councillor for the Great Bowden and Arden ward.

Outgoing chairman Cllr Peter Elliott, for Thurnby and Houghton ward, thanked those who had supported him during his year in office.

During his time in office, Cllr Elliott fundraised for his chosen charity Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, raising a total of £1,000.